DOF Subsea contracted by Beach Energy. (Credit: Kristina Kasputienė from Pixabay)

Beach Energy has awarded DOF Subsea Australia the Otway Offshore Project Phase 4 contract which consists of subsea installation works in a tie-back program.

The award includes Project Management, Engineering, Fabrication, Transportation and Installation Services and is expected to be completed in Q3 2021. The project will be executed using DOF Subsea’s regional Construction Support Vessels (Skandi Hercules, Skandi Singapore) which are ideally suited to these campaigns.

Mons Aase, CEO DOF Subsea AS, said, “We look forward to working with Beach Energy to deliver safe and efficient project.”

Source: Company Press Release