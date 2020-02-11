The LNG export projects in Texas approved for non-FTA exports are Annova LNG, Rio Grande LNG, Texas LNG, and Corpus Christi LNG’s Stage III

Four LNG export projects in Texas get DOE nod for their non-FTA exports. (Credit: US Department of Energy/Wikipedia.org)

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has authorised four proposed LNG export projects in Texas for exporting domestically produced liquefied natural gas (LNG) to non-free trade agreement (non-FTA) countries.

The LNG projects, which have been issued long-term orders in this regard by the regulator, are Annova LNG, Rio Grande LNG, Texas LNG, and Corpus Christi LNG’s Stage III.

Annova LNG Common Infrastructure, the holding company of the Annova LNG project on the Port of Brownsville, has been authorised by the DOE to export up to 0.99 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of LNG to any non-FTA country. The consent is for LNG exports made through ocean-going vessels to non-FTA countries on which there are no trade sanctions by the US.

Likewise, the other three LNG export projects have been given similar authorisations by the DOE.

The Rio Grande LNG project and the Texas LNG Brownsville, both located on the Port of Brownsville, have been authorised to export up to 3.61Bcf/d and 0.56Bcf/d volumes of LNG, respectively to non-FTA countries. The Corpus Christi Liquefaction Stage III project in Corpus Christi has been authorised to export up to 1.59Bcf/d of LNG to such countries.

US Secretary of Energy’s comments on the orders issued to the LNG export projects in Texas

US Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette said: “The Trump Administration recognizes the importance and increasing role U.S. natural gas has in the global energy landscape.

“The export capacity of these four projects alone is enough LNG to supply over half of Europe’s LNG import demand. With today’s authorizations, we are paving the way for more U.S. natural gas exports to bring energy security and prosperity to our allies around the world.”

Last November, all the four LNG export projects in Texas were granted authorisation from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for their siting, construction, and operation.

Under the FERC approval, the Annova LNG Brownsville Project will export up to six million metric tons per year of LNG, while the Texas LNG Brownsville Project will export nearly four million metric tons per year of LNG.

The Rio Grande LNG Terminal and the associated Rio Bravo Pipeline Project will export 27 million metric tons per year, while the Corpus Christi Liquefaction facility, through its stage III project, has been approved by the FERC to export an additional 11.45 million metric tons per year of LNG.

All the four midstream projects, including the Rio Bravo Pipeline Project, are expected to generate more than 5,000 jobs during peak construction, while representing a combined infrastructure investment of over $15bn, said the DOE.