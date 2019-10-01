DNV GL's renewables control centre provides 24/7 health & safety support, real-time access control of personnel, network operator response and performance monitoring

Image: DNV GL to monitor eight UK wind farms. Photo: Courtesy of DNV GL

DNV GL has been awarded a contract by Banks Renewables to provide monitoring and reporting services for eight of its UK onshore wind farms, totalling approximately 85MW of installed capacity.

DNV GL will conduct regular reviews of the performance of the wind farms and provide access to its online digital twin, WindGEMINI, to give Banks Renewables data-driven insights to reduce costs, extend life and maximise operating performance and energy output. DNV GL’s dedicated renewables control centre provides 24/7 health & safety support, real-time access control of personnel, network operator response and performance monitoring.

This new contract builds on an existing three-year partnership between DNV GL and Banks Renewables and brings together DNV GL’s monitoring and analysis capabilities across the eight Banks Renewables wind farms to demonstrate the value obtained through long-term data driven wind operation decisions. DNV GL’s Renewable Energy Analytics team have unparalleled experience in operational analysis, having assessed more than 100GW of operational plant worldwide, and more than 40% of installed wind plant with more than 1 year of operation in the UK and Ireland.

DNV GL’s Energy Transition Outlook report forecasts that wind will grow rapidly with a 15-fold escalation in wind-powered generation from 1.1 PWh in 2018 to 17 PWh in 2050, providing a 30% share of the global electricity mix by mid-century. To make this happen, the pace of development needs to continue to be ambitious. But there will be an ever-increasing focus on energy production from existing projects and optimising operating wind farms using accurate data-driven techniques.

“Each month DNV GL’s team of experienced analysts review the performance of each wind farm and provide actionable, independent insights. Benchmarking and SCADA condition monitoring provided by DNV GL help us to make proactive risk management decisions which in turn improve performance and reduce costs,” said Dan Thomas, grid & operations manager, Banks Renewables.

“In a competitive energy landscape, wind energy projects are under constant pressure to reduce costs and increase revenue. Proactively managing turbine performance and reducing downtime, whilst simultaneously decreasing maintenance costs and optimising the life of assets is key to wind farm owners seeking to maximise asset value. We are extremely pleased with Banks Renewables’ decision to partner with DNV GL in demonstrating their commitment to helping the UK meet its ambitious renewable energy targets,” commented Prajeev Rasiah, Executive Vice President for DNV GL’s Energy business in Northern Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Source: Company Press Release