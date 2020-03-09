The use of this new mobile solution allows testing of controllers on site and hence reduces opportunity cost and cost for the transportation of the components to be tested.

DNV GL tests first renewable energy park controllers with its mobile test stand solution. (Credit: DNV GL AS)

DNV GL, the world’s largest resource of independent energy experts and certification body, has successfully assessed the first projects with its mobile test stand solution for renewable energy park controllers testing the “Gridmaster” park controller of the German OEM EnoEnergy. Park controllers coordinate tasks between components in wind and solar farms to optimize the power output. The use of this new mobile solution allows testing of controllers on site and hence reduces opportunity cost and cost for the transportation of the components to be tested.

The simulation of real-life environments under laboratory conditions test the implementation of the control algorithms and the functioning of the controllers under comparable conditions that are suitable for certification.

In contrast to in field measurements the controller is tested in conjunction with the facility and is therefore susceptible to fluctuating performance and thus longer measurement campaigns. Due to the necessary shutdown of the facility during the installation of the measurement, this method also results in a loss of earnings for the operator. Using the mobile test stand, the measurement of individual components not only eliminates earnings losses, but is also safer and more accurate. The use of mobile solutions allows testing on site and hence reduces opportunity cost and cost for the transportation of the components to be tested.

Compliance with grid connection conditions of park controllers (generating plant controllers) is crucial for a stable grid supply. The tests to be carried out for verification purposes are arranged by turbine manufacturers, developers, plant operators or grid operators prior to commissioning.

In many countries, the measurement of the generating plant controller is also a prerequisite for project certification and is therefore decisive for the successful implementation of wind and solar parks, but also for mixed or cogeneration plants. By the isolated testing with the mobile solution, yield losses, transportation and measurement cost can be decreased, reducing the cost of the overall project.

Andreas Schröter, Executive Vice President Central Europe, Mediterranean and Latin America at DNV GL – Energy, said: “The global energy transition will only succeed if it is financially viable. That is why increasing process efficiency and reducing logistics in renewable projects is instrumental in making renewable energy projects more economical for manufacturers. We are pleased that our solution can be used not only in isolation as an individual component, but also flexibly and internationally. In the future, it will thus be possible for both manufacturers and operators of grids and facilities to check individual third-party controllers or their park controllers.”

Source: Company Press Release