The Shell's technology has capacity to capture around 400,000 tonnes of CO2 at the site every year.

Norway’s quality assurance and risk management company DNV GL has approved Shell’s CANSOLV CO2 carbon capture technology for a full-scale demonstration project to remove emissions at a waste-to-energy plant.

The project is backed by Gassnova, the Norwegian state agency for carbon capture and storage projects.

The Shell’s CANSOLV CO2 technology has been tested to reduce emissions at Fortum Oslo Varme’s waste-to-energy plant at Klemetsrud in Oslo.

The project is expected to contribute towards the European country’s aim to cut emissions by 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels.

DNV GL said it worked with Shell and Fortum Oslo Varme to validate the application of its recommended practices including the DNVGL-RP-A203 Technology qualification and DNVGL-RP-J201 Qualification procedures for carbon capture technology.

Fortum Oslo Varme CCS-director Jannicke Gerner Bjerkas said: “The pilot plant demonstrated the ability to capture more than 90 % of the CO2 from the flue gas at our waste-to-energy plant in Oslo. When we establish a full-scale CO2-capture plant we can significantly reduce the city’s CO2 emissions.

“We aim to export the use of CCS to Europe’s waste-to-energy plants contributing to reaching the goals of the Paris Agreement.”

Shell’s technology to capture around 400,000 tonnes of CO2 annually

The new technology has capacity to capture around 400,000 tonnes of CO2 at the site every year that is equivalent of removing 200,000 cars from regular use.

The firms are planning to inject the captured CO2 from the plant into geological formations thousands of metres below sea level West of Norway.

DNV GL – Oil & Gas Norway and Eurasia regional manager Arve Johan Kalleklev said: “Carbon capture and storage is currently the only technology capable of achieving the significant reductions in CO2 emissions needed to lessen the environmental impact of industrial processes around the world.

“Fortum Oslo Varme’s CCS project is expected to help lead the way in tackling the global waste crisis, proving that large-scale waste incineration and combined heat and power plants can not only reduce the use of landfills, but also significantly reduce or offset CO2 emissions associated with industrial carbon output.”