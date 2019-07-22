DNV GL says LiDAR measurement verifications are crucial for measuring wind turbines’ power performance

Image: DNV GL opens new LiDAR site in South Korea. Photo: Courtesy of DNV GL.

Norwegian certification body DNV GL has launched its first LiDAR verification site at Youngkwang, Jella province in South Korea.

DNV GL said that the site will provide optimal wind conditions for the verification of the wind systems.

Until now, South Korean wind farm developer DaeHan Energy and VisionPlus, a distributor of LiDAR devices, have completed their verification campaign at the site in Korea.

DNV GL – Energy APAC executive vice president Nicolas Renon said: “Previously, customers who wished to have their LiDAR verified had to send their equipment to our European offices. With this new site, we will be able to deliver more cost-efficient and higher quality data, tailored to the characteristics of the Asia Pacific region and to support the growth of the fast growing local wind sector.”

Previously, LiDAR verification for Asian stakeholders had to be conducted at oversea sites. By opening a verification site in the country, the stakeholders will get the opportunity to conduct verification locally.

The test site development involved input from DNV GL’s team of German LiDAR experts

DNV GL stated that the new test site was developed with output from German LiDAR experts. The certification body has been conducting turbine and site measurements and verifications in this field since 2005.

According to the company, LiDAR measurement verifications are crucial for measuring wind turbines’ power performance testing as well as site assessments with LiDAR measurement systems.

Wind turbines are now increasing in capacity and height, with the advancements in wind turbine technology. While conventional met masts generally had fixed height of 60m to 120m, LiDAR technology can take measurements of up to 200m at more height intervals.

DNV GL stated: “In recent years, the demand for LiDAR measurement campaigns has been increasing greatly, in Germany alone the demand for LiDAR verification has increased by 100% for DNV GL.

“Similar growth rates are expected in Asia, as the number of new turbine designs from local manufacturers and proposed wind parks is expected to increase. With LiDAR being a new technology in the industry, third party verification of the devices are vital to ensure the quality of the data.”