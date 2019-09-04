DNV GL will offer a range of verification services to Apache, including a number of innovative initiatives including next generation verification technologies, 3D automated approvals and data mining technology

Image: Apache has awarded DNV GL a new verification services contract. Photo: courtesy of Apache North Sea Ltd.

Apache Corporation has awarded DNV GL a new verification services contract. The contract, which has a primary term of three years, and two one year extension options, involves operations and project verification for all Apache’s North Sea assets; Beryl A & B and Forties A, B, C, D & E.

DNV GL will offer a range of verification services to Apache, including a number of innovative initiatives including next generation verification technologies, 3D automated approvals and data mining technology, with the aim to ensure that the verification contribution is most cost-effective and provides the required assurance towards stakeholders and regulatory authorities.

DNV GL has a long established relationship with Apache as the incumbent verification provider and has build an unrivalled reputation and deep knowledge of the Beryl and Forties assets.

Mark Hobbs, Vice President North Sea Operations with Apache North Sea said “Safety, compliance and production in that order, are the priorities for the delivery of operations and projects in Apache North Sea. Having the right verification body to work with is key to making our activities a success, and we look forward to working with DNV GL.”

Hari Vamadevan, Regional Manager, UK and West Africa, DNV GL- Oil & Gas said “We are pleased to have won this contract, having a long relationship with Apache has enabled DNV GL to really recognize their needs and challenges. We have a deep understanding of Apache’s requirements and the Company’s direction. This will ensure we can deliver and exceed expectations on this major contract.”

