Norwegian oil and gas operator DNO has launched its $110m Peshkabir gas capture and injection project in Kurdistan and has already captured 1 billion cubic feet of gas injection.

The project, located in the Tawke license in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, is estimated to reduce more than 300,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year from the company’s operated production.

The engineering and construction work on the Peshkabir project was commenced in mid-2018 with commissioning completed in the mid-2020.

The project captures approximately 20 million cubic feet per day of gas that was previously flared at the Peshkabir field.

The captured gas is later treated and transported through a 80km pipeline to the Tawke field, where it will be injected for storage and reservoir pressure recharging.

Peshkabir project reduces gas flaring at Peshkabir oil field by more than 75%

Starting from June 2020, the project is said to have reduced the average carbon intensity of the company’s operated production from 14 kg of CO2 equivalent per barrel to an average of 7 kg of CO2 equivalent for each barrel of oil.

The company said that the project has reduced gas flaring at the Peshkabir field by more than 75% with work under way for further reduction.

DNO Executive Chairman Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani said: “Gas injection and the associated carbon capture and storage is proven, practical and potentially profitable.

“Our project was completed on schedule and on budget notwithstanding the challenges of working in what is still a frontier oil and gas operating environment and the obstacles posed in the late stages by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

