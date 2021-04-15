DMIRS has approved the Project Management Plan (PMP) for the Paulsens East Iron Ore Mine

DMIRS approves project management plan for Paulsens East Iron Ore Mine. (Credit: Bishnu Sarangi from Pixabay)

Strike Resources Limited (ASX:SRK) (Strike) is pleased to announce that it has received notification from the Department of Mines, Industry, Regulation and Safety (DMIRS) of an “Approval To Commence Mining Operations” for the Paulsens East Iron Ore Mine (Project), following confirmation by DMIRS that the Project Management Plan (PMP) previously submitted by the Company satisfies the requirements under section 42 of the Mines Safety and Inspection Act 1994 (WA) and Regulations 3.12 and 3.13 of the Mines Safety and Inspection Regulations 1995 (WA).

This approval clears one of the key regulatory requirements for advancement of the Project and the Company is continuing to work with DMIRS and other agencies to secure the necessary remaining approvals required to commence operations.

The Company is in the process of finalising responses to a series of clarification questions recently received from DMIRS regarding its Mining Proposal, which was submitted in late December 2020.

The approval of the PMP (now received) and the Mining Proposal (currently being assessed) is required before site works and mining activities can commence at the Project.

Applications for related Works Approval (with the Department of Water and Environmental Regulation (DWER) for approval pursuant to environmental legislation and regulations) and native vegetation clearing permits (with DMIRS, pursuant to (including Commonwealth) environmental legislation and regulations) have also been submitted and are pending Departmental approvals.

William Johnson, Managing Director:

“The Company is grateful to DMIRS for its timely review of the PMP and remains confident of achieving its target for first shipment of iron ore in the second half of calendar 2021.”

Source: Company Press Release