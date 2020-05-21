By choosing Green Plus, Dislub Equador Group delivers a groundbreaking fuel in both sustainability and fuel economy

Dislub Equador Group partners with Biofriendly. (Credit: Pixabay/IADE-Michoko)

Biofriendly Corporation and Dislub Equador Group announced the launch of DuraMais brand gasoline and biodiesel, which utilizes Biofriendly’s Green Plus® energy transition fuel technology. These efforts align with the Sustainable Development Goals for 2030 from the United Nations. By choosing Green Plus, Dislub Equador Group delivers a groundbreaking fuel in both sustainability and fuel economy.

“At Biofriendly, we are committed to doing everything we can to lower greenhouse gas emissions for future generations and Green Plus is the only Energy Transition Fuel technology on the market today,” said Biofriendly’s Chief Executive Officer Noel Carroll. “With DuraMais, Dislub Equador Group’s team is helping the people of Brazil to go green with their fuel choices right now.”

“The emergence of DuraMais Gasoline in more than 400 Dislub Equador Group gas stations is an expression of the company’s ever-changing way, always for the better, said Director of Dislub Equador Group, Humberto do Amaral Carrilho. “Adhering to Green Plus technology has made it possible to make a difference faster and for more people by offering the first eco-additive gasoline in Brazil. The choice to partner with Biofriendly was strategic and reaffirms the commitment that Dislub Equador Group has to the environment and society.”

By joining forces in Brazil, Biofriendly and Dislub Equador Group are delivering an innovative and eco-conscious choice for the people of Latin America.

Source: Company Press Release