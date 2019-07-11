Discovery Metals Corp. (TSX-V: DSV) (“Discovery” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has been granted drilling permits for its Monclova Ag-Zn-Pb project (“Monclova” or “the Project”) in Coahuila State, Mexico.

Image: Silver bullion bar 1000oz top view. Photo courtesy of Unit 5/Wikipedia.

Discovery’s President and CEO, Taj Singh commented: “The receipt of the drilling permit for Monclova is a significant step for the Company. Our team has been working diligently to develop an exploration plan for the Project and has delineated multiple high-potential drill targets that we can test in 2019. This will be the first drilling ever carried out at this past-producing, high-grade project.”

Over the last year the Company has completed field work including surface and underground (“UG”) mapping, sampling and a ground magnetometer survey that highlight significant potential at a number of showings. The Real Viejo area is the key near-term target. It hosts five historic shallow underground mines along a strike of 1.5km at a limestone-intrusive rock contact. Discovery’s channel sampling program at Real Viejo consistently returned high grades. The 50 highest-grade channel samples returned an average grade of 677 g/t AgEq1 (277 g/t Ag, 6.7% Zn, 1.9% Pb).

