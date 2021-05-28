Diamcor Mining is a fully reporting publicly traded junior diamond mining company

Diamcor Resumes Expansion Plans at Venetia Project. (Credit: nettetal10 from Pixabay.)

Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSX-V.DMI / OTCQB-DMIFF), (“Diamcor” or, the “Company”) today announced it is proceeding with the expansion of processing facilities at the Company’s Krone Endora at Venetia Project (the “Project”). The Company originally targeted the expansion for 2020; however, due to the events surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and associated public health restrictions implemented in South Africa, those plans were intentionally delayed in an effort to lower expenses and capital expenditures during that time. The Company’s Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Kurt Petersen, has outlined a strategy based on an extensive ongoing evaluation of the Project’s heavy equipment fleet, operations, processing plants, final recovery systems, mineral resource management and rehabilitation commitments.

The expansion is targeted to take place in two phases. The first phase will be aimed at doubling the current processing volumes in the near-term, with the second aimed at finalizing the Project’s mining and processing scheme to significantly enhance long-term processing volume capabilities as part of the Company’s overall long-term mineral project management strategy. These plans are not expected to affect the on-going processing efforts currently underway. The initial phase will consist of a new final x-ray recovery process aimed at increasing diamond recovery efficiencies, and additional processing equipment to improve bulk materials reduction. Planned completion for this initial phase is prior to the end of the Company’s second quarter ending September 30, 2021.

A second larger phase will focus on completing the groundwork necessary for future expansion capabilities. The Company plans to consolidate its current facilities to further increase throughputs, reduce the overall processing footprint and unit costs, and minimize environmental disturbance. Additional heavy equipment will also be added if required to support these objectives. This overall strategy will be supported by the parallel activities of drilling and bulk sampling of prospective target areas of the Project, which is scheduled to commence prior to the end of 2021.

“We are very pleased with this blueprint for expansion completed by our team”, stated Mr. Dean Taylor, Diamcor CEO. “The expansion and further refinement of our facilities is simply a continuation of our pre-COVID-19 plans to support future growth, with the two-stage approach designed to increase volumes and revenues in the near-term, with the goal to fund our planned expansion through increased cash flow”.

Source: Company Press Release