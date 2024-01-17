The testing includes the initial operation of turbines and power generators and connecting to the power grid, which ensures secure operations of the units on the network and will continue until the completion of the project in the second quarter of this year

DEWA starts testing the fourth phase of H-Station. (Credit: Dubai Electricity & Water Authority)

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has started operational testing of the 829MW fourth phase of the H-station at Al Aweer power plant, entailing an investment of AED1.1bn ($300m).

The testing, implemented by a consortium of Siemens Energy and Elsewedy Power, includes the initial operation of turbines and power generators and connecting to the power grid.

It ensures the quality and reliability of the units’ secure operations on the network and will continue until the completion of the project in the second quarter of this year.

DEWA MD and CEO Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer said: “We work according to the vision and directives of the wise leadership to provide a robust infrastructure that keeps pace with the rapid developments in Dubai and the increasing demand for electricity and water in the Emirate.

“This ensures we meet the reserve margin set for electricity peak load and provide our services according to the highest standards of quality, efficiency, reliability, and availability.

“Upon completion, the 4th phase of the power station in Al Aweer will increase the total production capacity of Al Aweer Power Station Complex to 2,825MW.”

Al Aweer H Power Station, also known as DEWA H Station, is an operating power station in Dubai, UAE, with multiple units, some of which are not currently operating.

The project is also supported by other local and regional companies, including supplying, installing, testing, and commissioning three F-class Siemens gas turbines.

It also includes installing other devices and equipment from major companies, such as natural gas compressors from Germany-based MAN and a natural gas treatment station from Petrogas.

DEWA generation executive vice president Nasser Lootah said: “The station is equipped with the latest systems and technologies to reduce emissions to a minimum.

“The project is progressing according to schedule, while maintaining the highest levels of health, safety, quality, and efficiency.”

