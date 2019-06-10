DEWA has launched the new initiative to achieve objectives of Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 (DCES 2050)

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has issued a request for proposal (RFP) for appointing consultants to study, develop and construct floating solar photovoltaic plants in the Arabian Gulf.

The new initiative is aimed at making the Emirate a global hub for clean energy and green economy, and provide 75% of Dubai’s total power output from clean energy by 2050.

Consultants selected in the RFP will be appointed to provide feasibility study, and technical requirements for a floating solar photovoltaic plant.

In addition, they would also provide environmental impact assessment report, study of the marine requirements, and other necessary studies on setting up electrical transmission, a safety plan, and a seawater feasibility studies including tidal and system specifications, and system performance.

DEWA MD & CEO Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer said: “At DEWA, we work in line with the vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to achieve economic, social, and environmental sustainable development and preserve natural resources within the framework of federal and local strategies, including the UAE Vision 2021, UAE Centennial 2071, the Dubai Plan 2021, and the DCES 2050, as directed by His Highness, to make Dubai the city with the lowest carbon footprint in the world by 2050.”

“At DEWA, we launch innovative initiatives and solutions in line with our vision to provide an innovative and sustainable world for generations to come. Floating photovoltaic systems are one of the most prominent emerging technologies that rely on installing solar photovoltaic systems directly above water.”

DEWA launched several to initiatives to meet Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 objectives

To achieve the objectives of Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, a production capacity of 42,000MW clean and renewable energy is required by 2050.

DEWA has launched several initiatives and projects to achieve these objectives, including the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

With a planned capacity of 5,000MW by 2030 at a total investment of £10.7bn, The the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park forms the largest single-site solar park in the world, based on the independent power project model.