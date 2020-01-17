Deutsche Windtechnik will be taking over maintenance at the Bokel-Ellerdorf wind farm, Part 3

Deutsche Windtechnik is taking over six Vestas V112 turbines at the Bokel-Ellerdorf wind farm. (Credit: Deutsche Windtechnik.)

Deutsche Windtechnik will be taking over maintenance at the Bokel-Ellerdorf wind farm, Part 3. The new service contract covers full maintenance for the six Vestas V112 wind turbines, including large components.

The reasons for switching service providers, from the manufacturer to the independent provider Deutsche Windtechnik, included factors such as flexible cost structuring and efficient logistics: “Compared to the competitors, Deutsche Windtechnik was able to offer savings of over 15 percent while still offering more comprehensive service,” said Boy Kliemann , Senior Manager Sales Germany at Deutsche Windtechnik. The service location that will be used as a base for providing maintenance is in the direct vicinity of the wind farm, so deployment times and distances can be kept short.

Healthy growth in 2019

In 2019, Deutsche Windtechnik signed new contracts for 1,175 wind turbines with various turbine technologies worldwide. Approximately half of these are in Germany. “We can look back on another successful year for independent maintenance,” said Matthias Brandt, Director at Deutsche Windtechnik. “Despite the extremely tense situation regarding wind energy expansion in Germany, we were able to continue to grow. A number of factors contributed to this, including the strong growth of our international services in the offshore business area as well as our business with Senvion.”

Source: Company Press Release