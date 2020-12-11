These issuances extend each project’s long-term LNG export authorization to non-free trade agreement (non-FTA) countries through December 31, 2050

US Department of Energy headquarters on Independence Avenue. (Credit: US Department of Energy/Wikipedia.org)

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) extended the terms of seven long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) export authorizations through 2050. Today’s actions follow 10 LNG export term extensions issued in October pursuant to an export term policy statement DOE finalized in July.

“The success story of U.S. LNG continues to be written, and these extended authorizations will ensure that the benefits from these exports continue for decades to come,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette. “The United States just set a new all-time high record for LNG exports in November 2020, and the monthly rate of LNG exports has now quintupled since the beginning of the Trump Administration.”

The term extensions issued today extended terms for the Golden Pass facility currently under construction in Sabine Pass, Texas, as well as the Texas LNG project proposed for Brownsville, Texas, the proposed Magnolia and Driftwood projects in Louisiana, and the Delfin LNG export project proposed for offshore Louisiana. Today’s approvals also include an extended export term for Sempra Energy’s Costa Azul project in Mexico. Costa Azul, which recently reached a final investment decision for its mid-scale project, has DOE authorization to import and liquefy U.S.-sourced natural gas for export from Mexico.

“Critical to our Nation’s energy independence are the prospects presented by these long-term LNG export extensions,” said Deputy Secretary of Energy Mark W. Menezes. “LNG is and will continue to be a vital energy resource for our friends and allies around the world.”

These issuances extend each project’s long-term LNG export authorization to non-free trade agreement (non-FTA) countries through December 31, 2050.

“It is important for DOE to do everything to assure a long-term future for U.S. LNG exports, which will continue to meet global energy security and emissions reduction goals,” said Acting Under Secretary of Energy and Assistant Secretary of Fossil Energy Steven Winberg.

Including the term extension applications granted today, long-term LNG export authorizations with export terms through 2050 are now held by 13 U.S. LNG export projects, as well as the Costa Azul project in Mexico.

Source: Company Press Release