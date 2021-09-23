The completion of the FS is a critical step in the progression of the Project

Denison announces decision to advance Wheeler River to feasibility study stage and selection of Wood Plc as independent lead author. (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay)

Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison” or the “Company”) (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce that the Wheeler River Joint Venture (“WRJV”) has approved the initiation of an independent Feasibility Study (“FS” or the “Study”) for the In-Situ Recovery (“ISR”) mining operation proposed for the Phoenix uranium deposit (“Phoenix” or the “Project”). The Company is also pleased to announce the selection of leading global consulting and engineering firm Wood PLC (“Wood”) to lead and author the FS in accordance with Canadian Securities National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”).

David Cates, Denison’s President & CEO, commented, “The ISR de-risking activities we’ve completed since the publication of the Pre-Feasibility Study (‘PFS’) for Wheeler River in 2018 have been designed to support the completion of a future Feasibility Study, and the results to date have further confirmed the technical viability of the Project – leading to the decision to advance the Project and initiate the formal Feasibility Study process.

During this de-risking phase, we have been able to verify ore-body permeability and the leachability of high-grade uranium in conditions representative of an ISR mining setting. We’ve also engineered an improved containment design using a more conventional ground freezing approach.

Based on the results of field programs and metallurgical lab testing completed over the last three years, we are confident that the Project is ready to advance into a full Feasibility Study. Taken together with the selection of globally recognized engineering firm Wood, the decision to launch the formal Feasibility Study process for Phoenix represents another important step towards achieving our objective of bringing low-cost ISR mining to the high-grade uranium deposits of the Athabasca Basin.”

Feasibility Study

The completion of the FS is a critical step in the progression of the Project and is intended to advance de-risking efforts to the point where the Company and the WRJV will be able to make a definitive development decision. Key objectives of the Study are expected to include:

Environmental Stewardship: Extensive planning and technical work undertaken as part of the ongoing Environmental Assessment (“EA”), including applicable feedback from consultation efforts with various interested parties, is expected to be incorporated into the FS project designs to support our aspiration of achieving a superior standard of environmental stewardship that meets and exceeds the anticipated environmental expectations of regulators and aligns with the interests of local Indigenous communities;

Extensive planning and technical work undertaken as part of the ongoing Environmental Assessment (“EA”), including applicable feedback from consultation efforts with various interested parties, is expected to be incorporated into the FS project designs to support our aspiration of achieving a superior standard of environmental stewardship that meets and exceeds the anticipated environmental expectations of regulators and aligns with the interests of local Indigenous communities; Updated Estimate of Mineral Resources: Mineral resources for Phoenix were last estimated in 2018. Since then, additional drilling has been completed in and around the Phoenix deposit as part of various ISR field tests, including drill hole GWR-045 (22.0% eU 3 O 8 over 8.6 metres, see news release dated July 29, 2021 ), and exploration drilling. The updated mineral resource estimate will form the basis for mine planning in the FS;

Mineral resources for were last estimated in 2018. Since then, additional drilling has been completed in and around the deposit as part of various ISR field tests, including drill hole GWR-045 (22.0% eU O over 8.6 metres, see news release dated ), and exploration drilling. The updated mineral resource estimate will form the basis for mine planning in the FS; Mine Design Optimization : FS mine design is expected to reflect the decision to adopt a freeze wall configuration for containment of the ISR well field (see news release dated December 1, 2020 ), as well as the results from multiple field test programs and extensive hydrogeological modelling exercises, which have provided various opportunities to optimize other elements of the Project – including well pattern designs, permeability enhancement strategies, and both construction and production schedules;

: FS mine design is expected to reflect the decision to adopt a freeze wall configuration for containment of the ISR well field (see news release dated ), as well as the results from multiple field test programs and extensive hydrogeological modelling exercises, which have provided various opportunities to optimize other elements of the Project – including well pattern designs, permeability enhancement strategies, and both construction and production schedules; Processing Plant Optimization: FS process plant design is expected to reflect the decision to increase the ISR mining uranium head-grade to 15 g/L (see news release dated August 4, 2021 ), as well as the results from extensive metallurgical laboratory studies designed to optimize the mineral processing aspects of the Project; and

FS process plant design is expected to reflect the decision to increase the ISR mining uranium head-grade to 15 g/L (see news release dated ), as well as the results from extensive metallurgical laboratory studies designed to optimize the mineral processing aspects of the Project; and Class 3 Capital Cost Estimate: The FS is also intended to provide the level of engineering design necessary to support a Class 3 capital cost estimate (AACE international standard with an accuracy of -15% /+25%), which is expected to provide a basis to confirm the economic potential of the Project highlighted in the PFS completed in 2018 (see news release dated September 24, 2018 ).

