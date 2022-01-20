The public hearing regarding the application for amendment was held on October 4, 2021

Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison” or the “Company”) (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to report that the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (“CNSC”) has approved an amendment to the uranium mine and mill licence for the McClean Lake Operation to allow for the expansion of the JEB Tailings Management Facility (“TMF”).

David Cates, Denison’s President & CEO, commented “The McClean Lake mill remains a strategically significant asset in the Athabasca Basin region – representing the only uranium milling facility currently operating in Canada. The amendment to the operating licence for the McClean Lake Operation allows for the expansion of the TMF, such that the facility will be well positioned to serve as a regional milling centre for current and future uranium mining projects in the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin for many years to come.

Denison congratulates Orano, as our partner and the operator of the McClean Lake Operation, on obtaining approval for the environmentally responsible approach put forward to expand the capacity of the TMF without resulting in a significant impact to the operation’s overall footprint.”

The public hearing regarding the application for amendment was held on October 4, 2021 and included submissions from Orano Canada Inc. (“Orano”), as operator of the McClean Lake Joint Venture (“MLJV”), as well as input from Denison, CNSC staff, Cameco Corporation, the English River First Nation, the Metis Nation of Saskatchewan, and the Athabasca Joint Engagement and Environmental Subcommittee, among others.

The Commission considered the adequacy of the proposed measures for protecting the environment, the health and safety of persons, national security, and other international obligations. The operation’s past operating performance, environmental protection, radiation protection, Indigenous consultation and engagement, decommissioning plans, and other safety and control areas were also examined. The TMF is designed in line with the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management developed by the International Council of Mining and Metals (ICMM).

The amended licence remains valid until June 30, 2027.

