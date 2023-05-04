Under the contracts, DEME Offshore will transport and install the pin piles and jackets that make up the foundations for the turbines, install the pin piles, the jacket and the topside for the offshore substation, and execute the EPCI of inter-array cables

DEME secures three contracts for the 500MW Dieppe Le Tréport offshore wind farm in France. (Credit: DEME)

DEME Offshore, a part of the Belgium-based DEME Group, has secured three contracts worth more than €300m for the 500MW Dieppe Le Tréport offshore wind farm in France.

Under the first contract, DEME Offshore will transport and install the pin piles and jackets that make up the foundations for the turbines. The second contract involves the installation of the pin piles, the jacket, and the topside for the offshore substation.

The third contract will see the company execute the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) scope for 120km of inter-array cables for the French offshore wind project.

DEME expects to commence piling operations for the offshore substation foundation in 2024 and the installation of the jacket foundation in 2025.

After the installation of the offshore substation, one of the cable installation vessels of DEME will be deployed to complete the cable-laying scope.

Located 15km off Tréport city and 17km off Dieppe city, the Dieppe Le Tréport offshore wind farm represents an investment of about €2.7bn.

The French offshore wind project is owned by a consortium comprising Ocean Winds, Sumitomo, and Banque des Territoires. Ocean Winds is a joint venture (JV) between EDP Renewables and ENGIE.

It will feature 62 wind turbines manufactured by Siemens Gamesa at its Le Havre facility. The turbines will be installed by Jan de Nul in 2026.

The Dieppe Le Tréport offshore wind farm is anticipated to deliver clean electricity to 850,000 people per year.

The final investment decision (FID) for the Dieppe Le Tréport offshore wind farm was taken by Ocean Winds and its partners recently.

Construction of the offshore wind project is expected to be complete by the second half of 2026.

The three-year construction phase of the Dieppe Le Tréport offshore wind project is anticipated to generate 1,300 direct jobs in France and contribute to the development of the country’s offshore wind energy sector.