DeepC Store signs LOI with Technip and MOL for CStore1 project. (Credit: deepC Store Limited)

DeepC Store (dCS) has signed a letter of intent (LoI) with Technip Energies (T.EN) and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) pertaining to a floating storage and injection (FSI) hub facility for its CStore1 project, offshore Australia.

The LOI covers the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and operations for the CO2 FSI hub facility scope for the CStore1 project.

DeepC Store chairman Jack Sato said: “The FSI Hub is a key facility within the overall CStore1 project for unlocking a range of remote offshore CO2 injection sites. The LOI with MOL and T.EN ensures technical confidence to develop CStore1 as the first offshore floating CCS hub project in Asia Pacific region.”

Under the terms of the LoI, deepC Store will handle the overall development of the CStore1 project, including the FSI hub facility.

Technip Energies will be responsible for pre-front end engineering design (pre-FEED), FEED, as well as engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) services for the hub. The company will use its C-Hub technology for executing the project.

Genesis, a fully-owned subsidiary of Technip Energies, will provide engineering for the subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines (SURF) component of the FSI hub facility.

Technip Energies Australia country manager Paul Browne said: “Technip Energies as a world leader in carbon capture solutions together with our expertise in Australian offshore project delivery, is proud to be involved in this leading endeavor.

“Working with our development partners deepC Store and MOL, and advisory subsidiary Genesis, we look forward to creating a cost effective and sustainable option for the receiving and handling of carbon in the region.”

MOL will take care of the pre-FEED service for shipping scope of CO2 and work closely with deepC Store and Technip Energies regarding the scope of the FSI Hub facility.

The CStore1 project, which is said to be the first significant offshore multi-user hub, has a planned CO2 injection capacity of 1.5-7.5 million tonnes per annum.

It is planned to cover the entire carbon capture and storage (CCS) value chain by involving the capture and liquefying of CO2 from industrial sources in Australia and potentially also within the wider Asia-Pacific region.

Under the project, the liquid CO2 will be shipped to the FSI hub located offshore northern/western Australia where it will be temporarily stored before injection into a nearby permanent subsurface storage.