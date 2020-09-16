The company is expected to complete construction on non-mining process infrastructure works in May 2021

Decmil will be responsible for the non-mining process infrastructure works at the site. (Credit: S. Hermann & F. Richter from Pixabay.)

Australian construction and engineering company Decmil Group has secured an A$41m ($25.3m) contract for the $2.6bn Iron Bridge magnetite project in Western Australia.

Located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, the project is being developed in two phases by an unincorporated joint venture (UJV) between FMG Magnetite with 69% interest and Formosa Steel IB with 31% stake.

Under the contract, Decmil will be responsible for the non-mining process infrastructure works at the site.

The works include design and construct of a bulk fuel storage and transfer facility, a mobile maintenance complex along with workshops, warehouses and a satellite office and other site services facilities.

Decmil said that the fuel storage and transfer facility will be used to refuel heavy vehicles and the mobile maintenance complex will feature a heavy vehicle workshop that will include locker storage, tool storage and an administration area.

Iron Bridge project is expected to produce first ore in 2022

Decmil CEO Dickie Dique said: “Crucially, this award at such a major project enhances our credentials to potentially secure more work in a resurgent iron ore and magnetite sector.”

The company is expected to complete construction work on the Iron Bridge project contract in May 2021.

The project is expected to produce first ore in the first half of 2022 and is estimated to have more than 20 years of life.

As per last year reports, the Iron Bridge magnetite project is estimated to contain 716 million tonnes of ore reserves containing 67% of Fe.

Decmil offers a range of services to the Australian resources and infrastructure industries.

In March last year, the company had secured a contract for balance of plant works at the 180MW Warradarge Wind Farm in Western Australia.