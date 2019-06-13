Danos has been awarded multiple contracts with Shell Exploration and Production Company, a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell, to provide integrated operations on its Enchilada platform. Danos’ production, construction, scaffolding and coatings service lines are all working on the asset, located approximately 170 miles southwest of New Orleans.

Image: Shell's Enchilada platform. Photo: courtesy of Danos.

“By working together on the same platform, Danos can integrate operations and share project resources to be more efficient, minimizing both the risk and cost involved,” said owner Mark Danos.

Approximately 80 Danos employees have been contracted for work on Enchilada. The facility upgrade project, which began in April, is expected to last through November. The project requires multiple skill sets, including welders, fitters, riggers, scaffold builders and project managers. And starting mid-June, Danos will perform coatings remediation on over 90,000 square feet of facility infrastructure and production equipment.

In addition to work on Enchilada, Danos has been awarded another contract with Shell Exploration and Production Company for coatings services on the Perdido spar, which is the world’s deepest spar, located 200 miles off the coast of Texas. The contract, which will employ nine new positions, also begins this month.

“Many of our crews have a level of familiarity with Shell assets and a high level of customer service that our clients have come to expect,” said Danos. “We are pleased to have the opportunity to continue providing quality service to Shell.”

Source: Company Press Release