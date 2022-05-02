Damstra and Barrick Gold intend to implement the Damstra Enterprise Protection Platform for Training and Learning Management solution across the Barrick mining sites

Damstra partners with Barrick Gold. (Credit: Albert Hyseni on Unsplash)

Damstra Holdings Limited (ASX:DTC) (Damstra or the Company), an Australian-based global provider of integrated workplace management solutions, today announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Damstra Technology, LLC, and Barrick Gold (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:GOLD, TSE:ABX) (Barrick) have signed a master services agreement covering Barrick’s global operations 1 and a three-year statement of work for three of

Barrick’s mine sites.

Barrick has gold and copper mining operations and projects in 13 countries across North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. Its shares are listed on both the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. The total value of the three-year contract for the first three sites is estimated to be at least USD$1.2m2.

The initial rollout plan is for Damstra’s Enterprise Protection Platform for Training and Learning Management solution to be implemented at three mine sites. The locations are Nevada Gold Mine in Carlin, USA; Kibali Mine in the Republic of Congo; and Pueblo Viejo Mine in the Dominican Republic.

Damstra will collaborate with Barrick to define a “Global Learning and Training Management Template”. Subsequently, following implementation at the three initial sites, Barrick’s stated intention is to roll out the solution across the rest of its global locations.

Once the timing of commencement at other locations is confirmed with Barrick, given the expected materiality of the expanded contract scope for Damstra, the Company will update the market in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations.

Damstra Chief Executive Officer, Christian Damstra, said: “We are very pleased to announce this significant agreement with Barrick. This agreement reflects Barrick’s confidence in our ability to provide critical services for its workers and contractors globally and demonstrates the attractiveness of Damstra’s products for large

global mining companies. It is a pleasing validation of our ongoing investment in North America.”

Source: Company Press Release