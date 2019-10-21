These accretive dispositions are in-line with the Company's strategy to focus its asset base and strengthen its balance sheet

Crescent Point closes on sale of Uinta Basin and non-core Saskatchewan assets. Photo: courtesy of skeeze from Pixabay.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (“Crescent Point” or the “Company”) (TSX andNYSE: CPG) is pleased to announce that it has successfully closed the previously announced sale of its Uinta Basin asset and certain non-core conventional assets in southeast Saskatchewan.

These accretive dispositions are in-line with the Company’s strategy to focus its asset base and strengthen its balance sheet.

