Crescent Energy announces complementary Central Eagle Ford Bolt-On. (Credit: Terry McGraw from Pixabay)

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE: CRGY) (“Crescent” or the “Company”) announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire assets from a private Eagle Ford operator for total cash consideration of $168 million, subject to customary purchase price adjustments. The acquisition is directly offset Crescent’s existing Central Eagle Ford footprint and builds upon its significant acquisition activity in the Eagle Ford over the past 18 months, including the recently closed acquisition of SilverBow Resources Inc. The transaction, which has an effective date of May 1, is expected to close in September 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

Strong investment returns and accretive to key financial metrics – The transaction is accretive to Operating Cash Flow, Levered Free Cash Flow and net asset value per share, with unlevered cash-on-cash returns in excess of Crescent’s 2.0x Multiple on Invested Capital (“MOIC”) target

Complementary operations directly offset core position – Low-decline oil production with attractive inventory directly offset Crescent’s existing footprint in Frio, Atascosa, La Salle and McMullen counties with potential for meaningful operating efficiencies and extended lateral lengths across Crescent’s existing position

High-return drilling inventory; immediately competes for capital – Acquisition adds roughly 30 oil-weighted, core development locations with advantaged NRIs from owned minerals further increasing returns

Minerals, surface and midstream ownership enhances flexibility – Approximately 5,300 net royalty acres, greater than 3,500 surface acres and owned takeaway increase margins and create meaningful operating flexibility

Maintains strong balance sheet and Investment Grade credit metrics – Crescent’s leverage ratio is expected to remain relatively unchanged, with net debt to trailing 12-month Adjusted EBITDAX ratio expected to be below the Company’s publicly stated maximum leverage target of 1.5x. In conjunction with the signing of the transaction, Crescent entered into additional hedges in-line with its risk-management strategy

“This transaction builds upon our momentum in the Eagle Ford, where we see substantial opportunity for further growth and compelling investment returns,” said Crescent CEO David Rockecharlie. “We are adding low-decline oil production and high-quality acreage adjacent to our existing position, with meaningful opportunity to further increase returns through improved operating efficiency. We are pleased with this attractive acquisition, and we believe in our ability to continue to accretively scale Crescent.”