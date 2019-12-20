Fruitridge Vista is a family owned Class B Water Utility in south Sacramento County and is regulated by the California Public Utilities Commission

The California Public Utilities Commission voted Thursday to approve California American Water’s acquisition of Fruitridge Vista Water Company’s operating assets for $20.75 million and to become the new water provider to its approximately 4,800 connections.

Fruitridge Vista is a family owned Class B Water Utility in south Sacramento County and is regulated by the California Public Utilities Commission. California American Water currently supplies water service to nearly 60,000 connections in the Sacramento region and nearly 180,000 connections within the State of California. Fruitridge Vista Water Company customers will be served by California American Water’s water treatment and distribution operators who are experts in their fields certified through the California State Water Resources Control Board’s Division of Drinking Water.

“We are pleased by the CPUC’s decision and look forward to serving customers in the Fruitridge area,” said California American Water’s Director of Northern California Operations S. Audie Foster. “Our Parkway water system is just south of Fruitridge Vista so we know the area well. This acquisition will allow Fruitridge Vista customers to take advantage of our excellent low-income assistance, conservation and customer service programs.”

The acquisition is expected to close on January 31, 2020. California American Water will mail new customers an invitation to an informational meeting in January 2020 so they can meet local staff, see their new bill format and become acquainted with the conservation offerings, the low-income assistance program and web self-service tools that will be available.

