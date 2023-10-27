Cosa Resources Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, BC and is focused on the exploration of its uranium properties in northern Saskatchewan.

Cosa’s portfolio of Athabasca Basin Region Uranium Exploration Projects. (Credit: Cosa Resources Corp.)

Cosa Resources Corp. (TSX-V: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) (“Cosa” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the acquisition of the 100% owned Solstice uranium exploration property in the Athabasca Basin region, Saskatchewan (“Solstice” or the “Property”). Additionally, the Company has entered into a service agreement with Native Ads Inc. (“Native Ads”).

Keith Bodnarchuk, President and CEO of Cosa, commented: “Solstice is another example of our technical team adding quality exploration ground to our portfolio of Athabasca uranium exploration projects. We look forward to updating the market with detailed results of our recent exploration work, and as we prepare for our inaugural drill program at Ursa, we are eager to share the Cosa story with a much broader audience.”

Andy Carmichael, VP of Exploration of Cosa, commented: “Solstice covers the southwest edge of a prominent, north-northwest trending magnetic high, a setting similar to those hosting the Shea Creek uranium deposits and F3 Uranium’s JR Zone. Historical work has mapped an EM conductor immediately south of the Property’s southern boundary and we will determine if it extends onto Solstice.”

The Solstice Property comprises three mineral claims totaling 628 hectares staked in October 2023. Solstice is located 14 kilometres north of the Smart Lake uranium occurrence, 24 kilometres northwest of F3 Uranium Corp.’s JR Zone, and 36 kilometres southwest of the Shea Creek uranium deposits (Figures 1 and 2). Provincial Highway 955 passes within 25 kilometres, and an existing network of winter roads extends to within 9 kilometers of the Property.

Solstice contains 3 kilometres of strike length along the southwest margin of a prominent magnetic high. An historical airborne electromagnetic (EM) survey south of Solstice mapped an EM conductor flanking the magnetic high and extending north from the Beatty River Shear Zone to within 350 metres of Solstice (Figure 2). No drilling has been completed within the Property and the depth to the unconformity is estimated to be between 400 and 450 metres.

Initial exploration is expected to include reconnaissance airborne surveys to determine if EM conductors are present within Solstice. Additional work will include ground-based geophysics for target refinement and diamond drilling as warranted.

The Company has entered into a service agreement with Native Ads dated October 26, 2023, pursuant to which Native Ads will provide a marketing campaign for a total retainer of up to US$80,000, with a term of up to twelve months or until the retainer is depleted. Under the agreement, Native Ads will execute a comprehensive digital media advertising campaign for the Company where approximately 75% of the campaign budget will be allocated to cost per click costs, media buying and content distribution, and search engine marketing. The remaining budget will be allocated for content creation, web development, advertising creative development, search engine optimization, campaign optimization, and reporting and data insights services. Neither Native Ads nor any of the directors or officers of Native Ads have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of Cosa or any right to acquire such an interest. The engagement of Native Ads is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Source: Company Press Release