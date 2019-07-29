The geothermal project modernises aging infrastructure, benefits military families, saves significant money for US Army

Image: The Corvias construction team overseeing the progress at the $34m geothermal project at Fort Polk in Louisiana. Photo: Courtesy of Corvias.

Corvias, a long-term solutions and management partner to the U.S. military, announced today that it has entered the final phase of its geothermal installation and energy upgrades effort at the U.S. Army’s Fort Polk in West-Central Louisiana, a milestone that once complete will not only modernize the aging infrastructure but save the Army significant money and benefit military families.

Part of the U.S. Military Housing Privatization Initiative (MHPI), a program through which the Department of Defense works with the private sector to revitalize military family housing, the work includes the installation of geothermal heat pumps and ENERGY STAR electric and water saving devices. All upgrades associated with this project, which began in 2018, are slated to be completed in early 2020 and will significantly reduce the community’s carbon footprint. The geothermal and energy saving work taking place at Fort Polk are prime examples of Corvias’ long-standing effort to provide solutions that help modernize the military’s aging infrastructure.

“Energy independence is a top priority for Corvias and our partnership with the U.S. Army at Fort Polk showcases the progress and impact that is possible when working together to find solutions and reach a common and important goal,” said John G. Picerne, Founder and CEO of Corvias. “Seeing the geothermal work come to completion is a big win and we are already looking for the next series of projects that will likewise benefit the lives of military residents and families who call Fort Polk home as well as our Army partner.”

To date, Corvias has installed:

100% of 1,130 residences received water and energy conservation fixtures, including low-flow faucets, shower heads and toilets

63% of 3,772 ENERGY STAR certified Nest Learning Thermostats

60% of the 2,400 planned geothermal heat pumps (and is on schedule for the remaining residences)

The geothermal project received approval in 2015, following the conclusion of a previous contract. Corvias then raised $34 million to implement operational efficiencies, create cost savings, and replace and upgrade outdated infrastructure within Fort Polk’s housing portfolio. The program is estimated to average $1.5 million in energy savings and operational cost avoidance annually totaling more than $40 million in savings throughout the remaining years of the Corvias program. In addition to the energy and money savings, water upgrades will save 71 thousand gallons of water annually, the equivalent of 7 average-sized swimming pools.

Since the beginning of its sustainable housing partnership with the U.S. Army at Fort Polk, Corvias has led the modification of the development schedule to prioritize resident-friendly, immediate impact projects, elevated the community experience on base and provided attentive maintenance services.

Source: Company Press Release