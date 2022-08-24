CFXD is located in the Taiwan Strait, approximately 11km off the coast of Fangyuan Township, Changhua County on the Taiwanese west coast

Correll Group secures contract from Seaway Offshore Cables. (Credit: Andrew Martin from Pixabay)

The Correll Group, Electrical Engineering Division is delighted to announce that it has been successful in securing a contract with Seaway Offshore Cables for the termination and testing of the 58 inter-array and 7 offshore export subsea cables for the Changfang and Xidao Offshore Wind Farm (CFXD).

CFXD is located in the Taiwan Strait, approximately 11km off the coast of Fangyuan Township, Changhua County on the Taiwanese west coast.

The first phase of Changfang will involve the installation of ten 9.5MW turbines in 2022. The second phase is scheduled for 2023, and will involve the installing a further 47 turbines with a total capacity of 446.5MW. The final phase of the project will involve the installation of five 9.5MW turbines for the Xidao wind farm in 2023.

Upon completion, the wind farm will consist of 62 Vestas V174-9.5MW turbines with a combined capacity of 589MW. A network of approximately 73km of 66kV inter-array, buried, subsea cables will be used to connect turbine strings.

The offshore wind farms are expected to begin commercial operations in the first quarter of 2024. Together with the Formosa 1 & 2 and Yunlin projects, CFXD will provide clean energy to nearly 1.75 million homes in Taiwan each and every year for the next 20 years.

Sam Dowey, Managing Director at Correll, commented; “We are delighted to have been awarded this project and to be again working in close partnership with Seaway 7. The Changfang and Xidao project is expected to generate 5,300 jobs and TWD$9.2b ($302.6m) in economic value for Taiwan.

Correll has extensive experience working on many of the most significant offshore wind farms in South East Asia, and we are proud of our role in supporting the overall growth and development of the Taiwanese offshore wind sector”.

Source: Company Press Release