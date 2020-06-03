Core Development Group's consulting services include independent formal RFP process to third-party suppliers

Core Development Group has launched Government Consulting Arm. (Credit: pasja1000 from Pixabay)

Core Development Group, a solar energy developer, announced that it has developed a specialized consulting arm to assist government agencies in renewable energy Request-for-Proposal analysis, processes, and strategies.

With the launch of this specialized division, the team will focus on devising innovative and efficient methods to provide government agencies the confidence to handle renewable energy RFPs of any size and scope.

“The decision to establish a consulting arm for government agencies was a natural progression given the team’s expertise in this area and the amount of requests we’ve received for this type of specialized work,” said Henry Cortes, Owner and Founder of Core Development Group.

Core Development Group’s consulting services include independent formal RFP process to third-party suppliers, proactive management of the account and market review, identify buying opportunities, quarterly budget analysis and forecasting, and much more.

“There is a tremendous need for government entities to establish processes and strategies surrounding renewable energy procurement, especially as state’s develop greater sustainability goals,” said Cortes. “By staying ahead of the changing energy market, our consulting experts will help federal agencies, municipalities, and more to make strategic energy purchases.”

Core Development Group is a provider of full turnkey EPC services for commercial, government and utility-scale solar installations throughout the United States.

Core Development Group’s expert team serves clients in site development, Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), site due diligence and planning, system engineering design, procurement, project management, construction management, commissioning, operations, and maintenance.

Source: Company Press Release