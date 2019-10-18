Major renewables developer SSE Renewables is urging Scottish businesses to bid for a host of contracts ahead of construction of Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm

Image: SSE announces bids for Seagreen offshore wind farm. Photo: Courtesy of SSE.

SSE Renewables is building Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm, off the coast of Angus, which will be one of the most significant construction projects undertaken in Scotland.

As it announced the appointment of its first business to win preferred supplier status – MHI Vestas Offshore Wind will lead on turbine supply and operational servicing – SSE Renewables is now opening up discussions with businesses keen to win work in the burgeoning renewables industry.

It will host events around the country to enable businesses to gear up to bid for contracts, meet the Seagreen team, its principal contractors and understand the wealth of opportunities on offer.

John Hill, Seagreen Project Director at SSE Renewables, said: “Seagreen represents one of the most significant construction projects ever undertaken in Scotland and we want members of the Scottish supply chain to have the opportunity to work with us. We will be holding events across the country to promote opportunities for local companies to work with the project.

“Once completed, the project will inherit the crown of SSE Renewables’ other Scottish wind farm, Beatrice, and become Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm. We were very grateful to have been able to work with so many expert Scottish companies on Beatrice and we hope to replicate that local partnership success on Seagreen.”

Seagreen, owned by leading renewable energy developer SSE Renewables, is situated over 27km off the Angus coastline and could contribute over £2bn to the UK economy, of which £1bn could be in Scotland alone.

The Seagreen Meet the Buyer events will offer the Scottish supply chain an opportunity to meet the project’s principal contractors, including MHI Vestas Offshore Wind, at events held on 5, 6 and 7 November in Inverness, Aberdeen and Dundee respectively.

MHI Vestas is the first in what will be a wide range of contracts to be awarded. The renowned offshore wind turbine manufacturer has successfully deployed and serviced turbines globally. The combination of SSE Renewables’ experience in offshore wind development and MHI Vestas’ turbine technology will ensure Seagreen is at the cutting edge in the industry.

Up to 114 MHI Vestas wind turbines will make up the site, providing around 5,000GWh annually of clean, low carbon renewable energy for around one million homes and saving around 2 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

John Hill added: “We’re really pleased to welcome MHI Vestas to the Seagreen project as our preferred turbine supplier and look forward to working with them to harness the power of North Sea wind with their proven offshore turbine technology. As the project progresses towards a final investment decision, SSE Renewables and MHI Vestas will work together to continue to engage with the Scottish and UK supply chain to maximise Scottish and UK content.”

Philippe Kavafyan, CEO of MHI Vestas Offshore, said: “We are proud to enter into a preferred supplier agreement with Seagreen for the supply of our proven wind turbine technology to Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm.

“Scotland is a burgeoning centre for offshore wind and we are keen to work closely with both the Scottish and UK supply chain to create real value for the local communities as this project becomes a reality. We see the project as a major step forward for the offshore wind industry in the UK, and Scotland in particular. This will be our fourth project in Scotland.”

Source: Company Press Release