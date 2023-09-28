Westinghouse and Bechtel will finalise a site-specific design for three Westinghouse AP1000 nuclear islands based on the Generation III+ nuclear reactor, and provide operations and maintenance services for the nuclear power plant

Poland’s state-owned utility Polskie Elektrownie Jądrowe has signed an engineering services contract with Westinghouse Electric Co., and Bechtel for the first nuclear power plant in Poland.

The contract agreement follows Westinghouse and Bechtel recently forming a consortium to design and build the nuclear facility, under the Polish Nuclear Power Program.

Also, Poland’s General Directorate for Environmental Protection (GDOS) has granted environmental approval for the country’s first nuclear power plant.

The nuclear power plant is planned to be constructed at the Lubiatowo-Kopalino site in Pomerania on the Baltic coast by 2033, with plans to start the construction in 2026.

Poland’s Government Plenipotentiary for Strategic Energy Infrastructure Anna Łukaszewska-Trzeciakowska said: “One week ago, Westinghouse and Bechtel, leaders of the American civil nuclear power sector, formed a consortium to design and build the first nuclear power plant under the Polish Nuclear Power Program.

“Two days later, Polskie Elektrownie Jądrowe received a decision on environmental conditions for this project in Pomerania. Today, we witness signing a contract for the plant design and engineering.

“Consistent and timely implementation of the schedules assumed, but also the scope of the contract being executed today, confirm our determination to build the first nuclear power plant within the target timeframe, in line with the budget.”

The scope of works under the 18-month contract includes finalising a site-specific design for three Westinghouse AP1000 nuclear islands based on the Generation III+ nuclear reactor.

It also includes the design work related to Turbine Island and Balance of Plant, support for PEJ to prepare license application materials, training programs, and operations and maintenance.

Currently, AP1000 is the only operating Generation III+ reactor with fully passive safety systems, modular build design and the lowest footprint per MWe.

Westinghouse Electric and Bechtel will immediately begin the work under the contract.

Westinghouse president and CEO Patrick Fragman said: “The breadth of the work we are performing here, as we create the foundations of a nuclear energy program where none existed before, will be a model for other countries that seek decarbonization and energy security through safe, reliable nuclear energy.”

Bechtel president and chief operating officer Craig Albert said: “Poland’s first nuclear power plant is a historic project, vital to the country’s energy security and energy transition goals.

“We’re excited to bring Bechtel’s seven decades of global nuclear power expertise to this effort, and we’re proud to partner with PEJ, Westinghouse, and the thousands of local Polish construction workers and suppliers who will join together to make this project a success.”