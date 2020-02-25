The energy provider committed to reduce 90 percent of the carbon emissions it generates by eliminating the use of coal and working with customers to use energy more efficiently

Consumers Energy commits to net zero carbon emissions, takes stand for the planet (Credit: Peter H from Pixabay)

Consumers Energy today announced a goal to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040, the next step in an industry-leading Clean Energy Plan that protects the planet for future generations.

“Consumers Energy is proud to take a stand for Michigan and for the planet. We are committed to take actions that eliminate our carbon footprint and do our part to combat climate change,” said Patti Poppe, Consumers Energy’s president and chief executive officer. “Our Clean Energy Plan already is focused on protecting the planet, and our net zero pledge takes that commitment to the next level.”

Consumers Energy ushered in a new era with its 2019 Clean Energy Plan, a road map to meet Michigan’s energy needs through 2040. The energy provider committed to reduce 90 percent of the carbon emissions it generates by eliminating the use of coal and working with customers to use energy more efficiently. Consumers Energy expects to avoid the need to build three new power plants with customers’ help.

The new net zero goal means Consumers Energy will eliminate the impact of carbon emissions created by the electricity it generates or purchases for customers.

“We don’t have all the answers yet, but our Clean Energy Plan is a great start,” Poppe said. “We have the know-how and the time to continue innovating and creating to solve this problem.”

The company’s Clean Energy Plan provides the foundation. Consumers Energy plans to eliminate coal, boost renewable fuel sources and help customers reduce energy use and waste.

The company also may offset further emissions through strategies such as carbon sequestration, landfill methane capture or large-scale tree planting. And it will continue to explore new technology and policy solutions to reach the net zero goal.

Source: Company Press Release