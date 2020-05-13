CTC won the original prime contract in September 2018 and is working with five small business subcontractors

The U.S. Marine Corps Installations Command (MCICOM) has awarded Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) a contract modification worth $7.8 million; it exercises the second option year on a previously awarded contract for services to support Marine Corps’ energy security requirements. CTC won the original prime contract in September 2018 and is working with five small business subcontractors.

“CTC is proud to continue providing critical energy and utilities program support to the Marine Corps,” said Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., CTC President and CEO. “This contract award provides validation of CTC’s best-in-class capabilities for delivering comprehensive program and project development support within the Department of Defense.”

Through its role as prime contractor, CTC supports the Marine Corps’ efforts across the enterprise. Each level of the organization (i.e. headquarters, regions, and installations) possesses unique challenges in addressing the Marine Corps’ need to improve energy reliability and installation resilience. At the headquarters level, this support is focused on integrating policy and program activities to ensure compliance with Congressional and DoD requirements, while helping align local and regional activities to the Service’s energy security objectives. This support also provides MCICOM regional and installation-level commands with the tools and expertise to define and validate project requirements and compete for funding across a wide variety of investment programs aimed at reducing the total operating cost of facilities. Examples include identification of critical energy resilience gaps through energy performance audits, exercising emergency response plans, analysis of mission assurance assessments and continuity of operations plans, and development of projects to close gaps identified by these efforts.

“CTC and its partners look forward to building on our previous work, which is helping to enhance energy resilience and mission effectiveness today and improve long-range planning for the future at Marine Corps Installations worldwide,” said Jen Tetatzin, CTC Senior Principal Program Advisor.

This task order, which was competitively solicited via the General Services Administration One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS), is expected to run through March 2021. This $7.8 million option brings the total value of the contract to $20.2 million to date. The cumulative value of the original contract and all four option years is $36 million.

