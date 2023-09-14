To be located in Nottinghamshire near the border of Lincolnshire, the proposed solar project is being co-developed with UK-based renewable energy development and construction company PS Renewables and the solar farm will produce enough renewable energy to power up to 200,000 households

Ørsted to develop 740MW One Earth Solar Farm in UK with PS Renewables. (Credit: Andreas Lischka from Pixabay)

Ørsted has unveiled its plans for a 740MW solar farm with associated battery storage, dubbed One Earth Solar Farm, in the UK, marking the Danish energy company’s first solar project in the country.

Once operational, One Earth Solar Farm will produce enough renewable energy to power up to 200,000 households.

The clean electricity generated by the British solar farm has several potential routes to market such as contracts for difference and corporate power purchase agreements, said the Danish company.

Ørsted plans to take phased ownership in the British solar project with the achievement of key milestones.

Ørsted UK and Ireland senior vice president and head Duncan Clark said: “Ørsted is committed to investing in a variety of renewable energy sources to ensure reliability and independence of supply.

“We welcome the UK government’s ambition to install 70 GW of solar capacity by 2035 and look forward to working with the government’s new Solar Taskforce and stakeholders from across the industry to maximise the benefits that solar energy offers to the nation.”

PS Renewables and Ørsted aim to commence the operation of One Earth Solar Farm before 2030.

A development consent order (DCO) for the project is scheduled to be submitted in 2025. It is contingent upon local and stakeholder consultation, which will start later this month as part of the process for nationally significant infrastructure projects (NSIP).

PS Renewables co-owner Matt Hazell said: “The One Earth Solar Farm stands to make an important contribution to the national decarbonisation effort. Our expertise in solar energy and Ørsted’s renewables track record make this a compelling project.”

According to Ørsted, One Earth Solar Farm will contribute to the company’s goal of reaching 17.5GW of onshore capacity by 2030.