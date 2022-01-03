Both the Caofeidian 11-6 oilfield expansion project and the Kenli 16-1 oilfield are expected to reach their respective peak production in 2022

The Caofeidian 11-6 oilfield expansion project and the Kenli 16-1 oilfield are both located in the Bohai Sea. (Credit: CNOOC Limited)

China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) has commenced production from the Caofeidian 11-6 oilfield expansion project and the Kenli 16-1 oilfield, both located in the Bohai Sea, China.

Located in the west of the Bohai Sea, the Caofeidian 11-6 oilfield expansion project has been taken up in an average water depth of nearly 23m.

According to CNOOC, the oilfield expansion project fully uses the already available processing facilities of Caofeidian 11-6 oilfield, which had been producing since November 2019.

The Chinese national oil company has installed a new unmanned wellhead platform for the Caofeidian 11-6 oilfield expansion project. It plans to have nine development wells for the project, which includes seven production wells and two water injection wells.

CNOOC expects the oilfield expansion project to achieve its peak production of around 4,600 barrels of crude oil per day this year.

The Kenli 16-1 oilfield is contained in an average water depth of nearly 15m. Located in the south of Bohai Sea, the oilfield fully uses the available processing facilities of Kenli 10-1 oilfield.

CNNOC has built a new wellhead platform for the Kenli 16-1 project as well.

The Chinese energy company has planned to drill a total of 23 development wells for the project. Of these, 16 will be production wells, while the remaining seven will be water injection wells.

The Kenli 16-1 oilfield is projected to see its peak production of around 7,500 barrels of crude oil per day in 2022.

In late 2021, CNNOC claimed to have made a large-sized discovery at the Kenli 10-2 prospect in the Laizhou Bay Sag in Southern Bohai Bay. An appraisal well to test the Kenli 10-2 discovery produced nearly 569 barrels of oil per day.