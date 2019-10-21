The contract includes early engineering and installation planning regarding a trial installation of the ClearSign Core process burners at one of ExxonMobil's Gulf Coast refineries

ClearSign Combustion Corporation (Nasdaq: CLIR) (“ClearSign” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in industrial combustion technologies that improve energy and operational efficiency while dramatically reducing emissions, announces that the company has received a Purchase Order from ExxonMobil to perform early engineering and installation planning regarding a trial installation of the company’s ClearSign Core process burners at one of their Gulf Coast refineries.

This order is the next step in the process for the Company to showcase ClearSign Core technology’s best-in-class NOx emissions and for ExxonMobil to assess applicability across its process heater fleet. The engineering follows the previously announced qualification program that the Company performed at their State-of-the-Art Seattle R&D facility. That testing was an evaluation over a broad range of typical conditions, including variations in fuel heating values, turndown, and excess air.

“We are delighted and encouraged by this highly significant order, and the ongoing engagement and interest from ExxonMobil,” said Jim Deller, Ph.D, CEO of ClearSign. “This engineering order is one of the final steps prior to qualifying our ClearSign Core process burner technology for use in an ExxonMobil refinery, and is a significant milestone for our company in the process of demonstrating our technology with a supermajor at their facility. This is a culmination of months of thorough evaluation and coordination between our team and the Research and Engineering team at ExxonMobil. The specific site and location has been selected and we look forward to continuing to support ExxonMobil’s evaluation of our ClearSign Core technology.”

Source: Company Press Release