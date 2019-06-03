Gravity Oilfield Services, a energy and oilfield infrastructure company backed by affiliates of Clearlake Capital Group, announced the acquisition of certain water disposal assets from Pyote Water Systems III (Pyote).

Image: Gravity acquires Permian Disposal Infrastructure from Pyote Water Systems III. Photo: Image by rawpixel from Pixabay.

The acquisition further strengthens Gravity’s market position in the Permian, adding existing water management solutions, including predominantly piped gathering and disposal capacity, and expands the company’s relationships with the region’s most active operators. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“The strategic acquisition of the Pyote facilities brings additional scale to Gravity’s extensive footprint in the core of the Midland Basin, and further expands its current water infrastructure operations in the Delaware Basin,” said Rob Rice, Chief Executive Officer of Gravity. “We are excited to leverage these new locations as we bring our customer-focused approach to our growing base of relationships. Gravity remains committed providing leading water infrastructure offerings in the most attractive domestic oil plays.”