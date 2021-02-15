The contract with Forage Val d’Or is for an initial 10,000 m of diamond drilling

Clarity Gold secures drill contractor. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay)

Clarity Gold Corp. (“Clarity” or the “Company”) (CSE: CLAR, OTC: CLGCF, FSE: 27G) is pleased to announce that it has secured Forage Val d’Or as the drill contractor for the Destiny Project (“Destiny” or the “Project”) located 75 km northeast of Val d’Or, Quebec within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. Forage Val d’Or is a local drill contractor based in the mining and exploration hub of Val d’Or, Quebec with ample experience operating in the Abitibi Region, and previously drilled for previous operators of the Destiny Project.

The contract with Forage Val d’Or is for an initial 10,000 m of diamond drilling which will be designed to test several priority targets generated by Clarity’s team for the Company’s maiden drilling campaign on the Destiny Project. The campaign is being designed to infill known mineralization along strike from the DAC zone into the Gap zone and test mineralization to depth now that the Company has a healthy treasury to carry out operations.

“We are privileged to work with Forage Val d’Or, a well-known drilling contractor in the Abitibi which our team has previously worked with,” said James Rogers, CEO of Clarity. “Their local knowledge of operating in the Abitibi and firsthand experience with drilling on the Destiny Project made them an obvious choice for Clarity. We look forward to finalizing the rest of the program plans and commencing drilling on the Destiny Project.”

Source: Company Press Release