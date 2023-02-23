Upon commissioning of its full capacity, which is anticipated by 2025, the Danish biogas plant will produce around 40 million Nm3 of renewable natural gas per annum through the conversion of nearly 900,000 tons of green sustainable feedstock

The Envo Biogas project in Denmark is touted to be one of the largest biogas plants in Europe. (Credit: Frauke Feind from Pixabay)

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has acquired Envo Biogas, a biomethane project in Denmark, from Anaergia for an undisclosed price.

The acquisition was made by the Danish Investment management company’s €1bn CI Advanced Bioenergy Fund I (CI ABF I), which focuses on making equity investments in advanced bioenergy infrastructure across Europe and North America.

Anaergia is a Canada-based company involved in developing large-scale facilities that turn organic waste to renewable fuels and power. It acquired the development project in 2021 and subsequently completed its development.

First gas from the Envo Biogas plant was achieved in November 2022. The produced gas is fed into the existing natural gas grid to replace fossil gas.

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners partner Thomas Dalsgaard said: “We are very pleased to have made our first investment into a large-scale and modern biogas project in Denmark, creating not just green energy, but also jobs and investments in the local community.

“It was a great achievement by Anaergia to reach first gas in November 2022, and we look forward to working with local stakeholders, farmers and suppliers – and to continue the construction of the plant that once in full operations will make a significant contribution to the green transition in the municipality of Tønder and in Denmark.”

Upon commissioning of its full capacity, which is anticipated by 2025, the Danish biogas plant will produce around 40 million Nm3 of renewable natural gas per annum. This will be achieved through the conversion of nearly 900,000 tons of green sustainable feedstock, which includes agricultural and industrial organic waste.

Anaergia chairman and CEO Andrew Benedek said: “Having advanced the Envo Biogas Tønder project and adding substantial value, the timing is now right for Anaergia to divest of this facility and use the proceeds to advance other new and existing projects in Europe.

“We look forward to helping Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners complete construction on this project and collaborating with them in the future.”

Touted to be one of the largest biogas plants in Europe, the Envo Biogas project will also produce biogenic carbon dioxide (CO2) that will be utilised by European Energy for producing green e-methanol, which will be used as fuel by container ships.

European Energy will use the CO2 for its power-to-X facility, which is currently being built at Kassø.