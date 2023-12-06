In addition to the Coalburn 1 battery storage facility, CIP is planning to make a final investment decision on two other projects next year with a combined capacity above 1GW

CIP starts construction on 1GWh Scottish battery storage project. (Credit: Sungrow EMEA on Unsplash)

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has made a final investment decision (FID) and started construction on a 500MW/1,000MWh energy storage system in Coalburn, Scotland.

The Danish private investor is developing the Coalburn 1 battery storage facility, which is said to be one of the largest in Europe, in partnership with the UK-based energy storage developer Alcemi.

CIP said that the facility is developed with extensive landscaping and ecological mitigation measures, to reduce the need for fossil fuel power generation during periods of peak demand.

The measures include the maintenance of peat reserves, tree and wildflower planting, and new habitats, promoting biodiversity across the site.

With the measures, the Coalburn 1 facility is expected to reduce CO2 emissions and provide balancing services to reduce the costs of managing the UK Power system.

Canadian Solar’s affiliate e-STORAGE will deliver its unique energy storage solution, SolBank, and SSE Energy Markets will provide the optimisation services for the project.

In addition, Ireland-based design, engineering and construction services provider H&MV Engineering will undertake the balance of plant works.

CIP partner Nischal Agarwal said: “Achieving the Final Investment Decision on one of the largest battery projects in Europe is a significant milestone for CIP.

“It demonstrates CIP’s industrial approach in identifying a market need and delivering a large-scale project with a robust contractual framework with high-quality partners and counterparties.

“The integration of renewable energy into the energy system requires significant investment into storage solutions and we have a significant pipeline of storage projects across the world which we hope to build in the years ahead.”

In addition to the Coalburn 1 battery storage facility, CIP is planning to make a final investment decision on two other projects next year with a combined capacity above 1GW.

The portfolio is expected to support the UK’s energy network, further advancing the integration of renewable energy and the transition to net zero by 2050, said the Danish private investor.