China Natural Resources acquires Lithium Mine in Zimbabwe. (Credit: Bishnu Sarangi from Pixabay)

China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNR) (the “Company” or “CHNR”) announced today that the Company has entered into a definitive agreement (the “Sale and Purchase Agreement”) with Feishang Group Limited and Top Pacific (China) Limited (together, the “Sellers”), and Mr. Li Feilie and Mr. Yao Yuguang, to acquire Williams Minerals (Pvt) Ltd (“Williams Minerals”), which owns the mining permit for a Zimbabwean lithium mine (the “Acquisition”). Feishang Group Limited (CHNR’s controlling shareholder) owns 70% of Williams Minerals and Top Pacific (China) Limited, a non-affiliate, owns the remaining 30%. Under the Sale and Purchase Agreement, it is expected that the Company will indirectly acquire all interests in Williams Minerals in the second fiscal quarter of 2023, and that the Company’s “ownership” (as defined in the Sale and Purchase Agreement) of the Zimbabwean lithium mine will vest cumulatively, region by region from 2024 through 2026, contingent upon the issuance of independent technical reports and the Company’s full settlement of the purchase consideration in cash and restricted shares. For each region of the lithium mine, until the Company’s ownership vests, the Sellers will maintain legal possession and control, including the right to exploration, sales of lithium, and the revenue derived therefrom, as well as liability for operational costs and third-party claims.

Subject to the terms and conditions of the Sale and Purchase Agreement, the Company plans to issue restricted shares as 50% of the consideration for the Acquisition, with the remaining 50% of the consideration comprised of a promissory note and/or cash, for maximum consideration of US$1.75 billion (3.5 million estimated tons of measured, indicated and inferred resources of lithium oxide (grade 1.06% or above in accordance with the standard under the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves) priced at US$500 per ton). The Company may issue restricted CHNR shares at a discount to the market price to secure a portion of the required capital. The Company will pay an aggregate of US$35 million by way of promissory notes and/or cash as a deposit if it chooses to proceed with the Acquisition after completion of due diligence, and an aggregate of US$140 million by way of promissory notes and/or cash as an initial installment.

Completion of the Acquisition is contingent upon the satisfaction of a number of conditions, including, among other things, financing, due diligence results, issuance of independent technical reports, and the Company’s cash and restricted share settlement of the total consideration. There is no guarantee that the Acquisition will close or be completed at the anticipated valuation and terms, or at all.

Mr. Wong Wah On Edward, Chairman of the Company, commented, “Lithium has become one of the most sought-after and highest appreciating minerals given its proven power advantages. At the same time, there is a significant supply shortage, which puts an even greater value on asset owners and mines. We hope to be able to leverage our mining expertise, sales and distribution platforms and balance sheet, as we continue to execute on our long-term business strategy.”

Source: Company Press Release