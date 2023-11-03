The project, equipped with 4MW offshore wind turbines, is situated in the National Marine Ranching Demonstration Zone on Nanri Island in Putian, Fujian Province, China

Equipped with Shanghai Electric’s Offshore Tribune, World’s First Deep-Sea Floating Wind Energy Project Integrated with Marine Ranching Completes. (Credit: Shanghai Electric/ CNW)

The world’s first project in maritime renewable energy, which integrates deep-sea floating wind energy with aquaculture, has been successfully accomplished in China. This marks an advancement in China’s wind energy industry. The project was developed by Longyuan Power Group, with support from Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group, a subsidiary of Shanghai Electric, responsible for supplying the power generation equipment and offshore turbine towers.

With wind power now recognised as a pivotal element in the fight against the climate crisis, the Wind Power Group is intensifying its innovation efforts to push the boundaries of global renewable energy technology. It serves as a crucial power source in the pursuit of a sustainable future. Since the inception of its 3.6MW wind turbine, the company has solidified its leading role in both onshore and offshore wind energy, taking the lead in numerous significant projects within China. These endeavousrs are aimed at discovering novel applications for wind energy that address industry challenges and development hurdles.

As offshore wind power expansion reaches beyond coastal areas and ventures into deep-sea locations, Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group stands ready to take the lead in developing, installing, and operating floating wind power and deep-sea wind power projects. The company has equipped itself with cutting-edge technology and draws upon its extensive expertise to create solutions for versatile new energy infrastructure.

Situated in the National Marine Ranching Demonstration Zone on Nanri Island in Putian, Fujian Province, China, the project showcases three-column semi-submersible floating platforms, each supporting a 4 MW offshore wind turbine. Additionally, lightweight and flexible solar modules are integrated into the area, where the water depth is approximately 35m. Notably, a hexagonal space at the platform’s centre is designed for fish farming.

Upon reaching full operational capacity, this mixed energy project boasts the capability to produce 96,000kWh of electricity daily, equivalent to the daily energy consumption of 42,500 individuals. This groundbreaking fusion of wind power, photovoltaics, and aquaculture heralds a new era for the industry, as it strives to develop sustainable and eco-friendly renewable solutions aimed at curbing carbon emissions and driving economic growth.

In terms of safety, Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group employs a comprehensive strategy to guarantee the project’s reliability throughout its entire lifecycle. During the preliminary design phase, the company established an integrated model validated through a multi-round consistency analysis. Additional measures, such as comparing simulation results across various platforms and collaborating with DVN to develop control algorithms, have further enhanced the project’s safety and reliability.

The entire project has undergone extensive testing across nearly 200 operational scenarios, including the use of a 1:40 scale model to assess the fishing pond. The company has also created a customised intelligent terminal system for floating wind turbines, elevating reliability to ensure the secure and consistent operation of the turbines while optimizing wind utilisation.