Chevron headquarters in San Ramon, California. (Credit: Coolcaesar/Wikipedia)

Chevron (TAPL) Pty Ltd today announced the signing of a domestic gas sale agreement with BHP Billiton Nickel West Pty Ltd (BHP Nickel West) for the delivery of natural gas from the Chevron-operated Wheatstone domestic gas facility.

Commencing July 2020, Chevron plans to supply BHP Nickel West with a total of 22 Petajoules of equity domestic gas over the 3.5 year term of the agreement.

Chevron Australia Managing Director Al Williams said the agreement highlighted the important role of natural gas in powering critical industries, such as mining, across the state.

“Chevron is committed to delivering natural gas supplies to Western Australian homes and businesses, helping to power local jobs, industry and communities.

“As a reliable and cost-effective way to generate electricity, natural gas is a vital energy source for current and future energy needs of Western Australian industry.”

At full capacity, the Chevron-operated Gorgon and Wheatstone natural gas facilities will produce 500 terajoules per day of domestic gas for the WA market – enough to generate electricity for 4.3 million households.1

As a key and growing participant in the Western Australian market, Chevron is actively marketing domestic gas under long and shorter-term arrangements.

Chevron is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies and through its Australian subsidiaries, has been present in Australia for more than 60 years. With the ingenuity and commitment of thousands of workers, Chevron Australia operates the Gorgon and Wheatstone natural gas facilities; manages its equal one-sixth interest in the North West Shelf Venture; operates Australia’s largest onshore oilfield on Barrow Island; and is a significant investor in exploration.

Source: Company Press Release