Image: Chevron Corporation headquarters in San Ramon, California. Photo courtesy of Coolcaesar/Wikipedia.org

Chevron (TAPL) Pty Ltd today announced the signing of a domestic gas sales agreement with the South32-operated Worsley Alumina Joint Venture for the delivery of natural gas from Chevron Australia’s leading domestic gas portfolio across the Wheatstone, Gorgon and North West Shelf facilities.

Starting mid-2019, Chevron will supply approximately 60 petajoules of equity domestic gas over the term of the agreement for the operation of the Worsley Alumina Refinery.

Chevron Australia Managing Director Al Williams welcomed the agreement and said it is a clear demonstration of Chevron’s commitment to delivering reliable energy to meet growing demand locally and globally.

“Our investment in Australia has enabled the development of an affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy supply for current and future energy users in Australia. Natural gas is playing a substantial role as a cleaner alternative for local customers while supporting jobs and strengthening the economy.”

As a flexible fuel, natural gas can be used to power Australia’s most vital industries and manufacture products essential to modern life.

“We are working to increase the supply of natural gas into Australia and international energy markets to help realise the objective of affordable solutions to delivering additional energy the world needs while reducing emissions globally,” Williams said.

According to recent Australian Government estimates, Australia’s total liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports are having a significant impact on reducing global emissions. In 2018, this had the potential to lower global emissions by around 148 million tonnes – equal to over a quarter of Australia’s total annual emissions.

Source: Company Press Release