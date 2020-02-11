Destined for the Lifua-A field, the conductor supported platform (CSP) will be designed and installed in 60m of water

Sea Swift is a minimum-facility offshore platform for shallow waters. (Credit: Aquaterra Energy)

Aquaterra Energy, a leader in global offshore engineering solutions, has secured a significant agreement from Chevron, through its wholly owned subsidiary in Angola, Cabinda Gulf Oil Company Limited (CABGOC), to design and support installation of a Sea Swift offshore platform solution off the coast of Angola.

Destined for the Lifua-A field, the conductor supported platform (CSP) will be designed and installed in 60m of water. Sea Swift was chosen for its modular design to minimise build and implementation time and for the ability to fabricate the platform locally in Cabinda, Angola. Aquaterra Energy will manage the entire project scope via its in-house engineering and project management teams and will employ both Angolan fabrication and installation support.

Stewart Maxwell, Technical Director at Aquaterra Energy said: “CSPs are sometimes misunderstood and can often be overlooked for more traditional jacketed platforms. However, CSPs like Sea Swift can be installed by jack-up, so that operators can take advantage of the infrastructure they have available in the field, without the need to mobilise other assets – saving valuable time and resources.”

Sea Swift is a minimum-facility offshore platform for rapid returns in shallow waters. Using well conductors as the structural support for the topside, Sea Swift minimises build and implementation times. The platforms offer a low-risk, low-cost route to reduced time to first oil and lower capital investment.

“This agreement is a key milestone on the Sea Swift success story, and a real achievement for the entire team. This will be our fifth Sea Swift platform in West Africa and highlights the growing importance of flexible platform fabrication that can not only help local content rules but also reduce environmental impact via innovative installation options.”, adds Maxwell.