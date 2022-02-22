Effective scope development is a critical component to turnarounds, now more than ever before. Moving forward, the most successful TARs will be those which freeze their scope early, ensuring critical resources are secured for the event.

With this critical challenge in mind, Reuters Events Downstream are hosting an industry-focussed webinar: ‘Optimizing Scope Development’ (March 2nd 10AM CST)

Join leading turnaround figures Juan Quintero (Turnaround Team Lead, Chevron), Heith Robey (Turnaround Leader, Celanese) and Jeff Spigener (Turnaround Manager, INEOS) as they unite to share business critical insights and best practices for setting an accurate scope to mitigate costly scope creep and avoid discovery work.

The session will be moderated by Jose Pires, Founder and CEO of Global Excellence and Innovation who has a wealth of knowledge to share in this space and will be facilitating a fantastic discussion.

Below are the key focus areas which we will be covering over the course of the 1hr live session:

Discuss strategies to remove silos to help to mitigate costly scope creep and help remain within budget.

Explore best practices for setting an accurate scope and avoid costly discovery work.

Understand the benefits of an early scope freeze to secure critical resources in a volatile market.

The Webinar session will be recorded, and this will be circulated afterwards to watch at your convenience. But it is important to note that this will only be available to those who had registered for the webinar.

This webinar is being produced in conjunction with Reuters Events Downstream USA 2022 Conference & Exhibition (June 8-9, 2022) located at the NRG Center, Houston, TX. For more information, contact Max Kallmeier.