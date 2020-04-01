The services will continue to be executed from Worley’s Perth office with support from our global businesses, including Worley’s global integrated delivery offices in India

Chevron awards Worley two‐year extension to services contract for Australian assets (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay)

Worley has been awarded an extension to an existing services contract with Chevron Australia Pty Ltd (Chevron). The term is for two years and extends upon the initial contract, which was first awarded in 2013.

Under the contract, engineering and procurement services will be provided to support Chevron’s Australian assets, including the Gorgon project, one of the world’s largest commercial‐scale carbon dioxide injection facilities and the Wheatstone project, Australia’s first natural gas hub. Services typically include delivery of brownfield modification projects and operational support.

The services will continue to be executed from Worley’s Perth office with support from our global businesses, including Worley’s global integrated delivery offices in India.

“As Australia’s leading energy services company, we are pleased to continue to support Chevron’s Australian operations through bringing Worley’s global expertise and capability in the hydrocarbons and energy sectors,” said Chris Ashton, Chief Executive Officer of Worley.

Source: Company Press Release