The contract will support all subsea development projects with standardized equipment, including technologies that can withstand up to 20,000 psi

Image: OneSubsea wins subsea equipment and services master contract. Photo: courtesy of Schlumberger Limited.

Schlumberger announced today an award by Chevron U.S.A. Inc. (Chevron) of a 20-year subsea equipment and services master contract for subsea development projects in the Gulf of Mexico. Combining this master contract with a preapproved catalog of standard subsea equipment will enable Chevron to decrease operating costs in its subsea projects.

The provision of a OneSubsea® custom catalog of equipment will also include innovative technologies that meet Chevron’s project requirements, including high-temperature projects or high-pressure projects requiring equipment that can withstand up to 20,000 psi.

“We look forward to continuing our technology collaboration with Chevron to optimize project efficiency and reduce cycle times in its future Gulf of Mexico subsea projects, from concept through life-of-field services,” said Don Sweet, president, OneSubsea.

The equipment in the OneSubsea catalog includes multiphase boosting systems and flowmeters, subsea production trees, manifolds, controls and connections systems.

