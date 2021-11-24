Bechtel Energy will transfer the train 6 to Cheniere Partners, once substantial completion is achieved

Sabine Pass facility currently consists of five operational liquefaction trains. (Credit: Carlo San from FreeImages)

Cheniere Energy Partners has announced the production of first LNG from train 6 of the Sabine Pass Liquefaction facility in the US.

The company said that the commissioning process for the train 6 is continuing and is expected to reach substantial completion in the first quarter of 2022.

Bechtel Energy will transfer the train to Cheniere Partners, once substantial completion is achieved.

In June 2019, Bechtel was given full notice to proceed on Sabine Pass train 6. Construction of the train is said to have involved 1,800 workers since then.

The work included installation of 12,250 tonnes of steel, pouring of 48,500 yards of concrete, and laying of 2,500,000 feet of cable.

The train 6 is expected to increase Sabine Pass’ total production capacity to approximately 30 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of LNG.

Cheniere Partners chairman, president and CEO Jack Fusco said: “This milestone is yet another impressive achievement by the Bechtel and Cheniere teams who continue to safely commission and bring our LNG trains online ahead of schedule and within project budgets.

“With global economic activity increasing and the winter season approaching in key LNG markets around the world, providing additional supplies of reliable LNG can help companies, countries and communities around the world during this high-demand period.”

Located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, the Sabine Pass LNG terminal is owned by Cheniere Partners. The facility currently consists of five operational liquefaction trains, each capable of producing nearly 5mtpa of LNG.

The first capacity liquefaction train, with a capacity of 4.5Mtpa, at the facility was commissioned in May 2016.

The terminal also has operational regasification facilities that include five LNG storage tanks, vaporisers, and two marine berths.

Through the Creole Trail Pipeline, the Sabine Pass LNG terminal interconnects with several large interstate pipelines.

In September last year, US-based asset management company Blackstone Group closed the sale of about 42% stake in Cheniere Partners to Brookfield Infrastructure and its own affiliated company for $7bn.